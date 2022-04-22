Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County.

Awaken, Insects! Event at Beaman Park

Saturday, April 23, 1pm – 2pm

5911 Old Hickory Boulevard, Ashland City

As spring’s wildflowers wake, so do the insect pollinators. Grab your smartphone to document Beaman’s bugs. Event leaders are Christie Wiser of Shelby Bottoms NC & NC Staff.

Celebrating 6 Years in Business at SheyeGirl Coffee

Saturday, April 23, all day

SheyeGirl Coffee, 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City

On Saturday, April 23rd SheyeGirl Coffee will have 20% off storewide Vintage Clothes all day, Cheatham Chamber Re-Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Noon, Tarot Readings starting at 2 pm and going till 5 pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but we recommend you book your spot to ensure you get your slot! Then at 7 pm, you can watch a Vintage Movie, The Cat and the Canary.

Ponies and Pals

Sunday, April 24, 9am – 5pm

2020 Girl Scout Rd., Ashland City

Each participant brings a mom, dad, or an adult friend to spend time with the horses at Camp Sycamore Hills. Groom ponies and try a leadline ride with your favorite adult leading your horse in the arena. This program is especially for Girl Scout Daisies and Brownies.

Ponies & Pals is a 1-hour program that is offered multiple times throughout the day, be sure to sign up for the time slot you prefer.

Girl fee: $15

Non-registered Girl fee: $15

You can register online.

Decompress [Deep] ft. Moon Boots Live

Saturday, April 23, 9pm

Eastside Bowl, 1508A Gallatin Pike S, Nashville

Moon Boots has long been a staple on Anjunadeep with his distinct sound that combines elements of soulful & melodic house, disco, and R&B. We could not be more excited to host him at Decompress [Deep] for his Nashville debut!

Tickets can be purchased online.

I Love the 90’s Bash Bar Crawl

Saturday, April 23, 3pm – 10pm

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

The I Love the 90’s Bash bar crawl is coming Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. You’ll receive a 16oz color changing I Love the 90s color changing stadium cup and slap bracelet. The event goes on rain, snow, or shine! Must be 21 to attend. All sales final, no refunds. Bar specials are subject to change at bars discretion.

Tickets are available online.

The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .