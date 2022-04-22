Shinhan Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Thursday reported net income of $1.16 billion in its first quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based bank said it had earnings of $2.12 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.19 billion, topping Street forecasts.

