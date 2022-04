Last summer, a young man – let’s call him Daniel – walked into a hospital A&E department in England and told doctors that he suffered from schizophrenia. He had struggled with his mental health for years, and now he wanted help. But after he was briefly seen by an early intervention team, he was discharged. A few days later, he stabbed a stranger whom he deemed to be a threat to his life, and now he’s locked away in a prison cell. “I’m devastated for him,” his mother tells me, “and concerned for others in similar situations.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO