Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

State giving out millions in funds for transportation projects 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.

Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state.

Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding.

Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland.

In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road.

Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.

For a look at every project getting money, visit this link .

Comments / 5

51Fifty
3d ago

What a waste of money. The way oil prices are going we will need more sidewalks and foot bridges than we will need roadways.

Reply
3
