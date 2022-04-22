ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon's 'Equity' Plan Promotes Transgender Soldiers

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

The Pentagon is rolling out its "equity" plan that pushes transgender soldiers and rooting out "extremist or dissident ideologies."

Critics argue a woke military weakens the U.S.

"There are multiple roles that people play as part of the military team to accomplish a mission. So you cannot develop a policy that applies to all of them," says Rod Windham, a retired Army Ranger who served two tours in Vietnam.

Windham insists this is not what our enemies are focused on.

"The people that are going to be fighting and accomplishing the mission from their side, as we've already seen demonstrated, are ruthless. They're not taking politics into account, or equity or anything else."

When you're in a firefight, Windham says you want the most qualified, best trained warrior next to you.

"When you get in the trenches and you're closing in to destroy the enemy, you have to have the best of the best accomplishing that goal," he says.

"If you don't, the results, potentially, could be disastrous for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJet1_0fGtTKMa00
Photo: AFP

