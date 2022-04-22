Austin's Guaranteed Income Plan Latest Push Toward Government Dependency

Austin City Council postpones a plan to use one million taxpayer dollars on guaranteed income for certain families.

The matter is now headed to executive session with a possible vote next month.

James Quintero with the Texas Public Policy Foundation calls it another reason why people are running to the hills outside the Capital City.

"Austin is ground zero for the Californization of Texas, and it's here that every bad idea borrowed from the west coast seems to find a home."

He argues universal or guaranteed income serves no public purpose whatsoever.

"The public will not be better off if and when city hall spends this money," say Quintero. "They'll probably be worse off because their taxes are going to go up as a result."

He says if Austin leaders want to put money in people's pockets, they should cut taxes instead.

In Chicago, the mayor is pushing pre-paid gas and transit cards to address higher gas prices.

"The progressive left has really captured a lot of these city centers and they're advancing a big government agenda in each of these cities that's going to naturally favor the idea of fostering dependency on government," says Quintero.