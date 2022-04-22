ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida maps violate foundations of justice | Editorial

By Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

It wasn’t just the way GOP lawmakers colluded to pass a congressional redistricting map that defies the Florida Constitution, drawing lines clearly meant to benefit Republicans over any other consideration.

It wasn’t just the lamentable decision to grovel to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ whim, in a way they never have before.

It wasn’t just the decision to eradicate districts intended to give Black voters a shot at electing candidates who look like them (including the Central Florida district currently served by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando).

It was the indifference.

DeSantis, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson knew they were undoing decades of work toward fairer, more representative elections. They knew, but they didn’t care. They knew this legislation, which favors Republicans in 20 of the state’s 28 congressional districts, fails the standard set by the Fair Districts amendments passed in 2010. They didn’t care about that either.

And when the floor of the Florida House erupted in furious protest Thursday, Sprowls betrayed not a flicker of compassion or comprehension. Instead, he lassoed the chaos to shove two more despicable bills though final passage, with no debate.

Serving the wrong master

The map lawmakers approved was not their first attempt. In March, they sent DeSantis a redistricting plan that eliminated one of Florida’s four designated “majority-minority” districts, drawn with enough Black voters to make a Black candidate’s election likely. It wasn’t enough for DeSantis, who demanded the elimination of a second majority-minority district in Central Florida.

The governor’s involvement was highly unusual. Under Florida law, legislators determine the districts, with the governor approving or vetoing the final map. When DeSantis sent lawmakers a map drawn to his specifications, he flipped the script. That’s not unusual; over the past months DeSantis has transformed legislators into lapdogs several times.

Before the House voted, Sprowls opened the floor for limited debate. Dissenters were limited to a few minutes of protest apiece. And Black lawmakers made their anguish known, telling the stories of parents and grandparents turned away from the polls. They described the urgency and awe they felt when walking with civil-rights greats such as Carrie Meek, Shirley Chisholm, John Lewis. They tried to get Republican lawmakers to understand how it felt to watch hard-won victories being picked apart, to see rights eroded.

But when Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, went over her allotted time, her microphone was cut off. The floor erupted into a planned — but passionate — protest, with lawmakers staging a sit-in at the front of the House chamber and singing hymns.

Sprowls called a brief recess, but when lawmakers reconvened and chanting resumed, he seized the opportunity to put the redistricting plan (SB 2C) to a rapid vote. It passed 68-38. Next up were two bills (SB 4C, SB 6C) meant to punish Disney for its opposition to a parental-rights bill that overtly targets LGBTQ+ students and teachers. Both passed by similar margins.

A calculated indifference

Here’s the worst part of what’s happening in Florida: DeSantis, Sprowls, Simpson and the lawmakers who fall in line behind them may not harbor hatred for racial or sexual minorities. But — as U.S. District Judge Mark Walker pointed out in a blockbuster ruling three weeks ago — Florida’s Republicans have learned that prejudice can be harnessed for their own political benefit. They have wielded bigotry like a useful, all-purpose tool. They have marginalized vulnerable students struggling with their sexuality — for political gain. They have banned classroom discussions of racism’s modern realities — again, because it was advantageous to their agenda.

And they shrug off any reproach. It’s just politics.

That’s why they don’t comprehend the havoc they wreak.

Fair representation is not just about politics. It’s about personhood. It’s wrong to make laws that make people afraid to speak out about who they are. It’s wrong to draw lines on a map that make some Florida voters invisible.

The state’s current leadership may not see that. But increasingly, the Floridians they represent do.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson, Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick and El Sentinel Editor Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Sentinel

DeSantis endorses Wilton Simpson, not Winter Park’s Chuck Nadd, for agriculture commissioner

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed state Senate President Wilton Simpson for agriculture commissioner Monday, dealing a blow to Simpson’s surprise GOP challenger, Chuck Nadd of Winter Park. The move ends the limbo Simpson had been in for months, as DeSantis declined to endorse the lawmaker from Spring Hill even when Simpson was standing next to the governor at an event two weeks ago. “I am supporting ...
WINTER PARK, FL
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Meek
Person
Val Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Shirley Chisholm
Person
Wilton Simpson
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Central Florida#State Of Florida#Gop#Republicans#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy