Former teacher's aide convicted of sex crimes against a child

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX) - A former teacher's aide at Lusher Elementary in north St. Louis was convicted Thursday of four counts of sex crimes against a child.

39-year-old Deonte Taylor was found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy in his office in 2015.

Sentencing is set for June 2nd.

Taylor is also charged with conspiring with a friend, Michael Johnson, to hire a hit man to kill the victim, his mother and grandmother. They have yet to face trial on those charges.

