As of Sunday afternoon, multiple roads in eastern Montana closed due to driving conditions have been reopened. As of 3:13 pm Sunday, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting MT-7 between Wibaux and Ekalaka, and S-323 between Ekalaka and Alzada is still closed. Wyoming has reopened WY-59. As of 3:13...

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO