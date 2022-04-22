ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

All-Women’s Sports Network Adds Athletes Unlimited, LPGA to Platform Plans

By Emily Caron
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A group of women’s sports leagues and properties has partnered with the coming Women’s Sports Network—a 24/7 streaming network from Fast Studios dedicated exclusively to women’s sports that makes its debut in June.

Content from Athletes Unlimited (a network of women’s sports leagues that includes softball, volleyball, lacrosse and basketball), the LPGA , U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the World Surf League (WSL) and the Women’s Football Alliance (a professional tackle-football league founded in 2009) will bolster the new network’s early programming.

Fast Studios, which launched in 2021 , declined to comment on financial arrangements with partners, including payment of any rights fees. The network also declined to disclose its distribution plans or partners, but it did articulate streaming plans and additional syndication across other digital and social platforms.

Still missing from the lineup are some of the biggest players in the space—the WNBA , NWSL , Women’s Tennis Association ( WTA ) and U.S. Soccer , for example, as well as any NCAA programming—but the network hopes other properties will soon join, though finding available rights may prove difficult.

“Our goal is to invite and have all of the professional women’s leagues and federations come in and join, and we’re well on our way there,” Fast Studios CEO Stuart McLean said in a phone interview. “Our starting point, and we’ve done a lot of research on what’s happening with women’s sports fans, is with the whole story. They want to see what’s happening on the field; they also want to know what’s going on with the players off the field as well. So the programming that we’re bringing to market covers both.”

The partnerships include access to some live game rights as well as archived games that will be “refreshed and reformatted to really give a look into the players’ world,” said McLean. The goal is to eventually assemble a broad collection of rights to live and delayed games as well as additional lifestyle content to power the 24/7 network across all streaming TV platforms, aggregating women’s sports into a singular streaming hub in a way that hasn’t yet been done.

“Fast offers an accessible option for fans to stream Athletes Unlimited content and generate increased visibility for our leagues and women’s sports as a whole,” Jon Patricof, CEO and co-founder of Athletes Unlimited, said in a statement.

For now, the WSN is working within the rights that are available for each entity. Plans for docuseries and original content are also in place, as are those for the network’s flagship Sports Center-style female-hosted women’s sports news and highlights show, Game On: Women’s Sports Daily . The Women’s Sports Network’s launch will be a rolling one, starting with Game On in June.

Sports and entertainment agency Octagon will also provide social content for the new network using its roster of female athletes, including Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman and Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith. Adventure and action sports company Quattro Media is also among Fast’s partners.

The free, ad-supported model demands substantial sponsorship backing, which McLean said Fast is currently working to solidify. The network’s target audience—18-to-44-year-old fans of women’s sports—is an attractive demographic for advertisers, a group comprised heavily of early tech adopters and viewers not tied to one method of sports consumption. Fans of women’s sports have long had no choice but to use varied and emerging means to follow the action given the lack of consistency in television distribution.

Even with what McLean described as “very strong interest” from brands, launching the network is a substantial undertaking—one that is backed by Fast board members and lead investors Rocco Benetton (Italian entrepreneur and the former CEO of championship-winning Formula One Team Benetton) and Alex Ramlie (CEO of PT Amman Mineral Internasional and a private equity veteran).

Fast declined to disclose how much it has raised to date, but considering the challenges and costs of running a network, it will likely need significant and ongoing funding.

More from Sportico.com
Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Title IX Is 50 but Women’s Sports Still Get Less Than 50% of Resources

Click here to read the full article. I’m not looking forward to the 50th anniversary of Title IX.  That might be surprising coming from a former Division I athlete who has greatly benefited from the law, but the lack of critical discourse surrounding milestone anniversaries of historic events gets old fast. Looking ahead to June, I’m preparing for overwhelmingly celebratory claims that women’s sports are equal to men’s thanks to Title IX. If that were true, it would be cause for celebration. But the reality is that female college athletes have yet to see the promise of Title IX. The NCAA’s most...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

NCAA’s Mistreatment of Athletes Should Worry Workers Everywhere

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is economist and statistician Ted Tatos. “Your liberty to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins.” Most of us have likely heard that quote in some fashion or another. It’s a concise expression that, although we all enjoy exercising our personal freedoms, preferences and choices, they do not supersede the rights of others not to be injured when we do so. However, one part of civilized society has contravened this maxim: the interpretation of antitrust law when the NCAA is involved. Antitrust law governs competition among firms, prohibiting cartels and the attempt to monopolize an industry by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Five Broncos Bidders Set to Meet Team Management in Early May

Click here to read the full article. Five prospective buyers, including a group backed by one of the richest people in America, are moving to the next round of bidding for the Denver Broncos, according to someone familiar with the process. Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune who is worth nearly $70 billion, is among the bidders who have already submitted non-binding offers for the NFL club. A group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris and a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers investor Todd Boehly have also submitted initial offers, said the person, who was granted...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Tiger Woods Career Earnings Hit $1.7 Billion as Fellow Golfers Benefit

Click here to read the full article. “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity,” Earl Woods told Sports Illustrated about his then 20-year-old son in 1996. “I don’t know exactly what form this will take, but he is the Chosen One. He’ll have the power to impact nations. Not people. Nations. The world is just getting a taste of his power.” It is hard to argue that Woods changed the course of humanity, but he lived up to the lofty expectations on the course and certainly changed the trajectory for generations of...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Aly Raisman
Sportico

Sporticast: National Titles, NIL Deals and NCAA Changes

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Christy Hedgpeth, president of Playfly Sports Properties, about the rapid changes underway in the business of college sports. Hedgpeth was a starting guard on the 1992 Stanford basketball team that won a national title, and she discusses the commercial growth of the women’s NCAA tournament. Nearly 5 million people watched the South Carolina-UConn championship game this week on ESPN—more than watched American Idol on ABC in the same time slot—the latest example of a growing audience for women’s basketball. Hedgpeth played...
MLB
Sportico

Masters Winner’s Share Goes to Scheffler, and a Million to the IRS

Click here to read the full article. The U.S.’s Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 ranked men’s golfer, won the 2022 Masters on Sunday, defeating Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy by three strokes after shooting a 10-under par 278. Scheffler is also a “winner” because the Masters upped the purse and the first place prize for 2022. Both jumped 30%, $11.5 million to $15 million, and $2.07 million to $2.7 million, respectively. More than ever, the iconic green jack jacket has pockets stuffed with green. But the 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who reportedly also makes his home in the...
MLB
Sportico

Sporticast: Golf’s New Star, MLB’s New Media Approach

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Eben Novy-Williams and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, starting with the Masters. The tournament teed off Thursday with Tiger Woods as its main storyline, but quickly shifted into a coming-out-party for Scottie Scheffler, who led the entire weekend en route to his first major title. Woods continues to loom large over golf—despite missing more than a year because of a car accident, Woods won the inaugural $8 million PIP bonus for the golfer that generated the most buzz for the...
MLB
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for April 8

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Two Execs Named to FIM World Supercross Championship Roles SX Global has hired Stephen Rogers as chief operating officer and Nathan Prendergast as head of television & broadcast. The veterans bring a combined 30-plus years of experience in executing global events in motorsports, including supercross, rallycross, freestyle motocross, road racing and drag racing, among others. Rogers, formerly of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, was head of operations and business affairs at Nitro Circus. Prendergast had been...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Sports Betting#Sports News#Sports Center#Women S Sports Network#Fast Studios#Athletes Unlimited#U S Ski#The World Surf League#U S Soccer
Sportico

With World Cups in Sight, Rugby Can Be America’s Next Sport

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Jim Brown, executive chairman of the USA Rugby World Cup Bid Committee. Having secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympic Games, the United States has an incredible opportunity over the upcoming years to once again demonstrate our ability to create common ground through athletics. And that opportunity can be enhanced by landing premier events in yet another global sport: rugby. The United States is in advanced discussions to host the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup, opening the door to additional major...
SOCCER
Sportico

Baseball Ratings Bounce as KayRod Cast Matches Manning Numbers

Click here to read the full article. Just a few days before the inaugural KayRod Cast got underway on ESPN2, Alex Rodriguez told reporters that he wasn’t particularly concerned with how the new Sunday Night Baseball simulcast would perform in the Nielsen ratings. As difficult as it is to imagine that the former Yankee slugger won’t be tempted to eyeball the audience data—A-Rod once told us that he has a monitor in his office devoted exclusively to measuring engagement levels for each of his Instagram posts—he’s certainly not missing out on much. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the first installment of the KayRod Cast averaged 264,000...
MLB
Sportico

Soccer Platform FIFA Plus to Stream 40,000 Live Games Annually

Click here to read the full article. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the highest governing body of international soccer, has launched digital platform FIFA Plus with plans to stream 40,000 live games per year. Variety reports that the games will be from 100 FIFA member associations and will include 11,000 women’s matches. Live coverage will range from Europe’s topflight leagues to previously unserved competitions from around the world in men’s, women’s and youth football. From launch, 1,400 matches will be live streamed monthly on FIFA Plus, rising rapidly. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the platform aims to be home to every...
FIFA
Sportico

Snyder Ticket Revenue Claims Place NFL in New Legal Showdown

Click here to read the full article. The bombshell allegation that the Washington Commanders withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams invites a crucial question: Could this allegation, which follows others, be the one that leads to Daniel Snyder’s removal as owner? Don’t bet on it. But do bet on more questions for a franchise that has repeatedly found itself the target of investigations and league discipline. The House Oversight and Reform Committee is investigating the Commanders for workplace misconduct and a toxic environment for women, and the ticket-revenue allegation arose during the recent testimony of former VP of sales and customer service Jason...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Betting Licenses Turn Into ‘Game Changer’ for WNBA Balance Sheets

Click here to read the full article. The Phoenix Mercury are reaping the benefits of their 15-year agreement with Bally’s Corp, a deal which is already paying dividends. The wide-ranging partnership, reportedly worth about $66 million, provides revenue that Mercury president Vince Kozar calls transformative. “This is an opportunity for us to invest in our business in a way we haven’t been able to in a long time,” Kozar said. Already, the Mercury have expanded their advertising budget for season tickets, and have a new team-focused docuseries coming out soon thanks from revenue generated from the sponsorship gaming deal. The WNBA as a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Rams Launch Virtual Venue to Host Season Ticket Holders Year-Round

Click here to read the full article. Months after winning a Super Bowl in their own SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams are opening some new digs—online. The Rams launched a “Virtual Rams House” Monday, unveiling a web platform that will host team executives and season ticket holders later this week for an end of season summit but could expand to give LA fans around the world a place to convene, chat and connect year round.  The digital space is powered by 6Connex, which has developed online homes for multinational corporations and is now looking to help sports teams develop deeper relationships...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

MAC Asks NCAA for Clarity on Sports Betting Rules as Deals Loom

Click here to read the full article. The Mid-American Conference has asked the NCAA for clarity on the governing body’s sports wagering restrictions, a request that could usher in a new era for betting in college sports. The MAC earlier this year filed a formal “interpretation request” with the NCAA, according to multiple people familiar with the filing. There is no set timetable for a formal response, or an announcement should the rules need tweaking, the people said. The conference is asking about Section 10.3 of the NCAA’s Division I manual, which prohibits athletes, staff members, conference employees and university leaders from...
NFL
Sportico

Augusta National Quietly Seeking Georgia Sports Betting Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Like everyone else, Augusta National Golf Club officials were tuned in to Tiger Woods early this week, waiting to see if he would participate in the Masters. But they were also keeping their eyes on developments unfolding 150 miles west at the state capitol in Atlanta. During the Georgia legislative session that ended early Tuesday morning, state lawmakers nixed closely watched legislation that would have allowed nine local pro sports teams and affiliated venues to receive mobile sportsbook licenses. Augusta National was among the potential licensees. Though the law failed to make the cut this...
AUGUSTA, GA
Sportico

Meme-Stock Jocks: Robinhood Enters NCAA Space Schooling WVU Athletes

Click here to read the full article. Robinhood Markets, the popular and controversial stock-trading app company, has entered the college sports space through an arrangement with West Virginia University, in which the company is providing financial support and expert resources to expand the school’s financial literacy training for all Mountaineer scholarship athletes. The four-year partnership, set to be publicly unveiled during a press conference today at the Big 12 school, had been in the works since last fall. Both WVU and Robinhood declined to disclose the financial terms of the company’s commitment, but Amy Pridemore, director of the university’s Center for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sportico

Adidas NHL Jersey Lawsuit Claims ‘Authentic’ Is Anything But

Click here to read the full article. What counts as an “authentic” jersey lies at the heart of a new lawsuit filed by a Florida man. David Inouye contends Adidas has relied on “omissions, ambiguities, half-truths” and other “deceptive representations” to sell authentic NHL jerseys that are neither identical nor substantially similar to those worn by NHL players. Inouye’s 20-page complaint was signed by Florida attorney Will Wright and filed in a Tampa federal district court on Monday. Judge Virginia Maria Hernandez Covington, a former federal prosecutor, has been assigned Inouye v. Adidas. Inouye seeks for his case to be certified as...
LAW
Sportico

Parlow Cone’s Victory Helps U.S. Soccer Clinch Deloitte Renewal

Click here to read the full article. Global professional services provider Deloitte has renewed its sponsorship deal with the U.S. Soccer Federation, agreeing to a multiyear pact that may not have come to fruition had the governing body’s March presidential election turned out differently. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, but U.S. Soccer’s chief commercial officer David Wright said the agreement runs for at least three years. Locking in Deloitte long-term is a major win for recently reelected president Cindy Parlow Cone, who was challenged for the position earlier this year by Carlos Cordeiro. Cordiero previously held Parlow Cone’s...
MLB
Sportico

Socios Wades Into NFL With 13 New Team Deals, but No Fan Tokens

Click here to read the full article. Thirteen new teams are partnering with fan token platform Socios.com, as the NFL continues to loosen sponsorship restrictions tied to crypto and blockchain companies. But the company won’t be selling its controversial digital fan tokens, at least not yet. Socios has embarked on new deals with the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams. The 13 teams follow the New England Patriots, who first signed a marketing deal with Socios...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy