Philadelphia, PA

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting at a park left a man dead in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday. It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police also recovered a gun from the scene.

There’s no word on a motive and no arrests were made in the case.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

