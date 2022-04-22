ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what Coloradans should know about the state fentanyl bill

By Jake Williams
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uc7s1_0fGtPjNT00

Colorado’s fentanyl and overdose problem is a serious public health crisis and deserves public health solutions. You would be hard pressed to find someone that does not agree that this crisis demands immediate action by policymakers.

However, the much publicized House Bill 22-1326 , in its current form, won’t do what its proponents say it will do. Coloradans deserve to know why, and the people at risk in this crisis deserve a more effective, fact-based way forward.

The bill , titled “Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention,” will not just affect criminal punishment concerning fentanyl. It will affect how the criminal justice system treats people possessing, not just distributing, nearly any type of drug. This is because varying amounts of fentanyl can now be found in a wide variety of substances on the street, whether the people in possession of these drugs know it or not.

The bill states that anybody discovered in possession of a “material, compound, mixture or preparation” that contains “any quantity of fentanyl” is subject to felony prosecution if the weight of the drug in question is more than 1 gram. Again, that’s the weight of any drug, including ones like marijuana or Xanax. The bill is unconcerned with the actual amount of fentanyl, as even a trace amount present draws one into this new legal paradigm.

This could make a felon out of a high-schooler with two dime bags of weed with trace amounts of fentanyl that they didn’t know about. Meanwhile, as discussed in the bill’s first committee hearing, the state does not currently have the technology to accurately measure the amount of fentanyl in a drug. Therefore, beginning July 1, 2022, Colorado will have felonized simple possession of a wide range of drugs — a profound reversal back to failed policies that both Democrats and Republicans worked to repair. The felony provisions of the bill signs Colorado up for the status quo, if not much worse.

There are positive aspects of this legislation to build upon. First, it makes investments in naloxone bulk purchasing, so more people have access to this lifesaving overdose reversal drug. Second, it creates a public education campaign so we can educate our young people about the dangers of fentanyl. Third, it increases access to fentanyl test strips so that people can check if some amount of fentanyl is contained in their drug.

The felony provisions of the bill, however, fundamentally undercut the effectiveness of these harm reduction strategies.

Colorado’s overdose crisis is not new and was not caused by the emergence of fentanyl.

For example, the increased access to testing strips is mitigated by another component of the bill, one that stipulates if a person “knew or reasonably should have known” that their drugs contained fentanyl, then they are subject to prosecution. A person, therefore, found to be possessing fentanyl test strips in tandem with their drugs might bring clarity to the prosecution of an otherwise confusing legal standard. This will discourage the use of test strips by drug users.

Some proponents of this bill claim that making simple possession of fentanyl and putting people in jail is an effective way to prevent overdoses and save lives. However, Colorado’s overdose crisis is not new and was not caused by the emergence of fentanyl. Colorado’s overdose rate has steadily increased since 1999 with a spike in 2016 when simple drug possession was still a felony.

Furthermore, most states with higher overdose rates than Colorado have laws that make the simple possession of fentanyl a felony. None of this has led to saving lives or getting fentanyl off the streets, and decades of peer-reviewed studies back this up. What it will do, however, is continue to disproportionately put more Black and brown people in jail.

Being imprisoned also doesn’t separate people from drugs, as even the law enforcement groups backing this bill concede that jails or prisons are by no means drug-free environments. People in confinement in Colorado use drugs, overdose and die. Proponents may counter that in jail people would at least get access to treatment while they are behind bars. That may be true, but people leaving confinement are also up to 40 times more likely to overdose in the early days of their release than the general population. Moreover, prison should not be the price of treatment.

Right now, there are hundreds of people waiting for residential or inpatient substance use treatment beds in the public system here in Colorado. People are waiting an average of 30 days to get into care. This number is likely an extreme undercount given that more than 95,000 Coloradans said they did not get treatment or counseling to address their dependencies.

We can save more lives by giving people the treatment they are seeking rather than throwing more people in jail for possessing small amounts of drugs. By all means, prosecute the drug kingpins who profit from people’s addiction, but putting more drug users in jail has been shown over and over again to be a futile strategy.

Fentanyl and the overdose crisis is alarming. There is now political will to do something about it, and that makes it all the more important that we do not waste the opportunity to take action that actually addresses this crisis. Fortunately, there is still time to modify this bill to steer it away from the failed criminalization tactics of the past and toward a public health and evidence-based approach that will save lives.

The post Here's what Coloradans should know about the state fentanyl bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

What Andy Biggs says about Colorado Republicans

Republican Party leaders in Colorado say they want to get past stop-the-steal rhetoric. They say voters aren’t interested in hearing about the “big lie” that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. They say they want to look ahead and focus on issues like gas prices, crime and education. Then they contradict […] The post What Andy Biggs says about Colorado Republicans appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress votes to back Ukraine by suspending normal trade relations with Russia

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Congress on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and reinforce a ban on Russian oil imports, following weeks of back-and-forth negotiations over the specifics.  Senators in a pair of rare 100-0 votes agreed to send both measures to the U.S. House, where lawmakers voted 420-3 to suspend […] The post Congress votes to back Ukraine by suspending normal trade relations with Russia appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Boebert kicks off GOP assembly where Tina Peters tells crowd ‘they’re coming after you’

After opening the Mesa County Republican Assembly in Grand Junction with a prayer, a singing of the national anthem, and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, county GOP chairman Kevin McCarney invited his “adopted daughter” Rep. Lauren Boebert to the stage. “One of the things I’m most proud of is being one of 147 who […] The post Boebert kicks off GOP assembly where Tina Peters tells crowd ‘they’re coming after you’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
After fentanyl bill draws 12 hours of testimony, committee delays vote until Wednesday

A panel of state lawmakers delayed voting on a bill addressing the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, after more than 12 hours of public testimony kept them at the Capitol well past midnight Tuesday. The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver, is sponsoring House Bill 22-1326 with Rep. Mike Lynch, […] The post After fentanyl bill draws 12 hours of testimony, committee delays vote until Wednesday appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Bring on the climate change lawsuits in Colorado

Colorado officials are failing to respond to climate change with the urgency the crisis demands. The least they can do is let everyday Coloradans help. The state already expects residents to do their part. Gov. Jared Polis prefers to nudge individuals to make lifestyle changes such as upgrading to an electric vehicle rather than require […] The post Bring on the climate change lawsuits in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

