Here’s what Coloradans should know about the state fentanyl bill

Colorado’s fentanyl and overdose problem is a serious public health crisis and deserves public health solutions. You would be hard pressed to find someone that does not agree that this crisis demands immediate action by policymakers.

However, the much publicized House Bill 22-1326 , in its current form, won’t do what its proponents say it will do. Coloradans deserve to know why, and the people at risk in this crisis deserve a more effective, fact-based way forward.

The bill , titled “Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention,” will not just affect criminal punishment concerning fentanyl. It will affect how the criminal justice system treats people possessing, not just distributing, nearly any type of drug. This is because varying amounts of fentanyl can now be found in a wide variety of substances on the street, whether the people in possession of these drugs know it or not.

The bill states that anybody discovered in possession of a “material, compound, mixture or preparation” that contains “any quantity of fentanyl” is subject to felony prosecution if the weight of the drug in question is more than 1 gram. Again, that’s the weight of any drug, including ones like marijuana or Xanax. The bill is unconcerned with the actual amount of fentanyl, as even a trace amount present draws one into this new legal paradigm.

This could make a felon out of a high-schooler with two dime bags of weed with trace amounts of fentanyl that they didn’t know about. Meanwhile, as discussed in the bill’s first committee hearing, the state does not currently have the technology to accurately measure the amount of fentanyl in a drug. Therefore, beginning July 1, 2022, Colorado will have felonized simple possession of a wide range of drugs — a profound reversal back to failed policies that both Democrats and Republicans worked to repair. The felony provisions of the bill signs Colorado up for the status quo, if not much worse.

There are positive aspects of this legislation to build upon. First, it makes investments in naloxone bulk purchasing, so more people have access to this lifesaving overdose reversal drug. Second, it creates a public education campaign so we can educate our young people about the dangers of fentanyl. Third, it increases access to fentanyl test strips so that people can check if some amount of fentanyl is contained in their drug.

The felony provisions of the bill, however, fundamentally undercut the effectiveness of these harm reduction strategies.

Colorado’s overdose crisis is not new and was not caused by the emergence of fentanyl.

For example, the increased access to testing strips is mitigated by another component of the bill, one that stipulates if a person “knew or reasonably should have known” that their drugs contained fentanyl, then they are subject to prosecution. A person, therefore, found to be possessing fentanyl test strips in tandem with their drugs might bring clarity to the prosecution of an otherwise confusing legal standard. This will discourage the use of test strips by drug users.

Some proponents of this bill claim that making simple possession of fentanyl and putting people in jail is an effective way to prevent overdoses and save lives. However, Colorado’s overdose crisis is not new and was not caused by the emergence of fentanyl. Colorado’s overdose rate has steadily increased since 1999 with a spike in 2016 when simple drug possession was still a felony.

Furthermore, most states with higher overdose rates than Colorado have laws that make the simple possession of fentanyl a felony. None of this has led to saving lives or getting fentanyl off the streets, and decades of peer-reviewed studies back this up. What it will do, however, is continue to disproportionately put more Black and brown people in jail.

Being imprisoned also doesn’t separate people from drugs, as even the law enforcement groups backing this bill concede that jails or prisons are by no means drug-free environments. People in confinement in Colorado use drugs, overdose and die. Proponents may counter that in jail people would at least get access to treatment while they are behind bars. That may be true, but people leaving confinement are also up to 40 times more likely to overdose in the early days of their release than the general population. Moreover, prison should not be the price of treatment.

Right now, there are hundreds of people waiting for residential or inpatient substance use treatment beds in the public system here in Colorado. People are waiting an average of 30 days to get into care. This number is likely an extreme undercount given that more than 95,000 Coloradans said they did not get treatment or counseling to address their dependencies.

We can save more lives by giving people the treatment they are seeking rather than throwing more people in jail for possessing small amounts of drugs. By all means, prosecute the drug kingpins who profit from people’s addiction, but putting more drug users in jail has been shown over and over again to be a futile strategy.

Fentanyl and the overdose crisis is alarming. There is now political will to do something about it, and that makes it all the more important that we do not waste the opportunity to take action that actually addresses this crisis. Fortunately, there is still time to modify this bill to steer it away from the failed criminalization tactics of the past and toward a public health and evidence-based approach that will save lives.

