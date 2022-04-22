ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Heads up food truck fans: We have five festivals for you

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Pie in a Cone, a festival favorite around the Valley, will be among those vendors lined up for the Nazareth Food Truck Festival on June 19. CAMERON HART/The Morning Call/TNS

When we’re ready to ditch the winter coats in favor of shorts and sunglasses, you know it’s food truck season.

And we are lucky here in the Lehigh Valley as we have a huge variety of trucks, offering everything from grilled cheese to barbecue and poutine.

If you want to explore the best of what our area’s trucks have to offer, we have three ways you can do it.

Here are the details on five upcoming food truck festivals in chronological order:

1) Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival

Noon to 8 p.m. May 22 at Coca-Cola Park, Allentown

This popular festival offers dozens of the area’s most popular food trucks as well as craft beer selections, cocktails, lived music and fun activities around the park. Visitors can choose between two sessions — noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Participating food trucks include: Grilly Cheese, Popcorn Pit, Little Sicilian, Meat Wagon BBQ, Cone Appetit, Kona Ice, Dino Sweets LLC, Josie’s Fancy Funnels, Scoop O Dough and The Angry Chourico BBQ.

Along with the food and drinks, you can enjoy live music:

  • Steel Creek Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Seth Witcher from 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Dead Jimmy from 4 to 8 p.m.

Several family activities will be available including cornhole beer pong, and access to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone, appearances by IronPigs mascots, etc. All family activities are included with the price of admission.

How much: Starting at $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Children 2-and-under are FREE. VIP tickets for adults are $15 and allow one-hour-early entry into either session (11 a.m. for session 1; 4 p.m. for session 2). Each adult ticket includes access to the event, complimentary parking, and a $5 food voucher that can be redeemed at any food truck. There is no food voucher for a child ticket.

Note: This event has a history of selling out so if you want to go, buy your tickets as soon as possible. If tickets remain on May 16, the price will increase by $5 ($15 for adults, $10 for children, $20 for VIP access).

Tickets and info: CocaColaParkEvents.com

2) Food Truck Festival and Vendor/Craft Show

Noon to 6 p.m. June 5, Slatington Moose Lodge 1375 (parking lot), 716 Main St, Slatington

This event will feature a variety of food trucks and live music by Burn (3 to 3 p.m.) as well as vendors inside the hall. You can also help a worthy cause, Furry Feet Rescue in Walnutport by bringing a pet item to donate.

You can also enter the summer raffle drawing as well at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase 1 for $2 or 3 for $5.

Info: facebook.com/events/4652685164859462?ref=newsfeed

3) East Penn Food Truck Festival

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, Emmaus High School, 500 Macungie Ave.

This debut food truck event will be hosted by the East Penn Chamber & Emmaus Main Street Partners and held in the senior parking lot.

More details to come.

Info: web.lehighvalleychamber.org/events/FoodTruck%20Festival%20East%20Penn-838530/details

4) Forks Food Truck Festival

Noon to 6 p.m. June 12, Forks Community Park

This event is free to attend, and you can come to check out the food, drinks, and live music.

The food truck lineup includes: Take a Taco, Get Rollin Gourmet Eggrolls, Mon and Mels, Van Pelt Hot Dog Co., You Got Porkd, Bananarama, The Flying V, Cone Appetit, Kona Ice and Greek Street. Wine will be by Easton Wine Project and beer will be from Seven Sirens Brewing Company.

Info: facebook.com/events/1135924847214887

5) Nazareth Food Truck Festival

3 to 7 p.m. June 19, along Belvidere Street

This annual event packs in food trucks, fun and more.

Here’s a look at just some of the vendors and trucks lined up for this popular festival, hosted by the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce: Birthright Brewing Co., Caravan Cigar Company, Clever Girl Winery, Kona Ice, Mad J’s BBQ, Mon + Mel’s Sweets Scoops, Naz-O-Nut, Pie in a Cone, Red Robin Food Truck, RK Mobile Foods, Simply Skewered, Stoked Poke; The Tot Rod; Triple Sun Spirits and Vigilance Hose Co.

There will be fun for families including face-painting by Ladder Lady; games at the Memorial Library of Nazareth & Vicinity; and a chance to make to your own sun-catcher craft at Wrenchtec.

The schedule for live music:

  • Keith Quelet 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Fab 5 Revue 4 to 5 p.m.
  • 60 Something 5 to 6 p.m.
  • New Day Rising 6 to 7 p.m.

Info: web.lehighvalleychamber.org/events/Nazareth-Food-Truck-Festival-presented-by-the-Nazareth-Area-Chamber-838064/details

