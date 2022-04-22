How to Make a Mid-Life Career Change

It’s usually thought by the time you reach your 40s, that you are already entrenched in whatever career will carry you into retirement.

However, that’s certainly not the case for everyone, some of whom are looking to change careers. But that prospect can be daunting, almost feeling like going back to square one. This leads many to feel they are too old to think about such a move, but that is not necessarily true.

The site Lifehack recently shared some advice for those thinking of making the change. Here are some of the tips they had to offer.

Take Note of How You Feel

Maybe you are dissatisfied, but can you put up with it? Or will this nag at you for your remaining career for not taking a chance on yourself? Be honest about your feelings.

Remember Time is Your Most Precious Resource

One major sticking point that makes people hesitant is thinking of their salary. But you can get money from any job. What you will never get more of is your time. If this is something you really want, recognize that you have a limited window and that time is precious.

Start Building Connections

The best advantage before striking out is to have connections. See who among your existing connections has the transferrable experience to whatever interests you. Start there, and start networking at events for your new interest.

Do Your Research

Start learning now what you need to do to get into this new profession. Do you need to get another degree? Certifications? An apprenticeship? You don’t want to be blindsided by unanticipated roadblocks.

Have Confidence

No plan succeeds with half measures. If you don’t believe in yourself you won’t apply your full effort. Make sure you truly feel motivated to give a new career a fair chance.

Ultimately, what will determine your success in switching careers, regardless of age, is how prepared you are beforehand.

Learn more about how you can make a change to your career in your mid-life by reading Lifehack’s post here.

