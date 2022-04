At the point where the sky ends, a giant man sleeps stretched along a mountainous ridge overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. At least that’s how it appears when seen from the old harbor of Kaş, on the south coast of Turkey. Legend has it a female giant lives over the water on the island of Meis, called Kastellorizo in Greek. Should the sea ever touch them both at the same time, the two will awake and fall in love.

