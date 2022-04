The Oregon State softball team is in the midst of the toughest stretch in program history after the No. 20 Beavers fell to No. 4 UCLA 4-3 Sunday at Kelly Field. The Beavers (31-15, 7-11 Pac-12) lost their sixth consecutive game. OSU has had longer losing streaks over the years, but never a more difficult run. The Beavers have lost six consecutive one-run games, all to teams ranked among the top 15 in the nation.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO