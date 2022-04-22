Friday soccer schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren

Here are the top 10 high school baseball teams in the Fort Smith area for the week of April 25. 1. Van Buren (19-4): The Pointers are tied for first with Greenbrier at 9-1 in the 5A West conference standings. Won 7-5 and 9-8 over Vilonia. Last week: No. 1.
On Friday and Saturday, the Coffee County softball team hosted the Coffee County Classic softball classic. The Lady Raiders and Tullahoma participated. On Friday, Coffee County was down 4-1 to possibility the best team in the state, Baylor from Chattanooga. In the 6th inning, the last inning before the 1...
A TORNADO WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE RIVER VALLEY. WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ABOVE FOR UPDATES. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is asking everyone in the storm's path to get in their safe spots immediately. The storm could produce a tornado at any moment. Storm spotters reported seeing...
The Orangefield Softball program celebrated their seniors in its regular season finale against Little Cypress-Mauriceville Friday. Congratulations to Madison Hughes, Joli Ponfick and Kaelyn Hatton on their wonderful careers as Lady Bobcats.
By Kevin Bohannon I Photo by Jimmy Jones It is hard to believe that postseason play is already upon us as district play starts this week for Class 1A-4A. There are very few questions remaining about who the state title contenders are in each classification but that doesn’t mean we won’t see an ...
Comments / 0