Tell us how you have been affected by HRT shortages in the UK

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
Hormone replacement therapy pills macro - shallow depth of field with selective focus on numbers at right and lower edge of packet Photograph: MarsBars/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shortages of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products have been blamed on manufacturing and supply issues, resulting in some women left unable to sleep or work due to low mood and anxiety.

We would like to hear from those who have been affected by the shortages. What effect has it had on your daily life? How have you coped? What concerns do you have if the issues around the shortages are not resolved quickly?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

Comments / 0

