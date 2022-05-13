ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Want to Shop Greener? Seven Ways to Snag a Deal and Save the Planet

By Kerri Anne Renzulli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Customers seeking sustainable merch are a big deal these days. But which products actually deliver on their environmental...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Products#Energy Efficiency#Environmental Stewardship#Clothing Shop#Congress#New York University#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
896K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy