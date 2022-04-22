ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Latin American Music Awards 2022: Full List of Winners

By Samuel Spencer
 3 days ago
Karol G and Bad Bunny led the Latin American Music Awards 2022 winners list, while artists like the Black Eyed Peas, Christian Nodal and CNCO took to the...

AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Latin AMAs 2022: The Best and Biggest Moments of the Night

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards started and ended with a bang!. The stage sizzled with one performance after another Thursday night from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bad Bunny entered the night with the most nominations at 10 but it was Karol G who reigned supreme after earning the most awards with six: Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist (Female) and Favorite Artist (Urban). Her album, KG0516, earned her Album of the Year and Favorite Album (Urban) honors, while her track "El Makinon" featuring Mariah Angeliq, earned her Collaboration of the Year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Grupo Firme Give Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ a Tequila-Infused Banda Twist

Click here to read the full article. When Coachella announced its lineup earlier this spring, fan-made memes of takuache Harry Styles rockin’ a cowboy hat, boots and singing along to Grupo Firme quickly went viral on Mexican TikTok and paisa Twitter. Well, a Styles-Firme crossover is finally here. Rolling Stone can announce that the Mexican band, fronted by Eduin Caz, is dropping a Spanish cover of “Watermelon Sugar” as an Amazon Original at midnight Thursday, appropriately titled “Sabes a Tequila.” Available exclusively on Amazon Music, the cover reimagines Styles’ hit song as a Banda-style track, with Caz’s vocals accompanied by the full...
MUSIC
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
J Balvin
Selena Gomez
Selena
Karol G
Christian Nodal
Anitta
Lupita D'alessio
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
#Tropical Music#Ukrainian
TODAY.com

Black Eyed Peas open the 2022 Latin AMAs with bilingual ‘Where Is the Love?’ performance

Over 20 artists reunited for a special tribute to Ukraine at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards. The Black Eyed Peas, along with a number of Latin artists, opened the Latin AMAs with a bilingual rendition of their song, “Where Is the Love?” (“Dónde Está el Amor”) during Thursday’s telecast live from Las Vegas. The heartfelt moment also included Ukrainian pop and R&B singer NK (Nastya Kamenskykh), who kicked off the song in Spanish alongside Ozuna.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Camila Cabello Shows Her Scars and Explores Her Roots on ‘Familia’

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello is healing, growing, and learning from her past — that’s the message of her third solo album. At first glance, the title Familia appears to be a misnomer, as many of its songs are inspired by heartbreak. But listen closer and you’ll hear a relatable journey into what it’s like to make a lover a part of your family, only to have to say goodbye to them. Musically, the album is an imperfect yet revealing mosaic of Cabello’s Cuban-Mexican heritage–of growing up on cumbia, salsa, and mariachi, while embracing modern pop...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Shakira returns with new single ‘Te Felicito’

Shakira has shared her new single ‘Te Felicito’ – watch the video below. ‘Te Felicito’, which translates to ‘I congratulate you’, sees Shakira teaming up with Puerto Rican singer and rapper Rauw Alejandro, in a song that fuses electro-pop and reggaeton. The track is...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Becky G and More New Music Musts

Watch: Shakira & J.Lo's Music Sales Surge After Super Bowl. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
NME

Watch Omar Apollo join Daniel Caesar at Coachella 2022 to perform ‘Invincible’

Omar Apollo joined Daniel Caesar at weekend two of Coachella 2022 to perform their recently released collaborative single ‘Invincible’ – watch footage below. After performing his own set on the Outdoor Theatre earlier in the day, Apollo joined Caesar during his set on the Coachella Stage to run through their sleek pop song ‘Invincible’.
MUSIC
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

