Asteroid the Size of Two Empire State Buildings Nearing Earth
The space traveler will be moving at over 30 times the speed of sound, and 15 times faster than an F-16 jet...www.newsweek.com
The space traveler will be moving at over 30 times the speed of sound, and 15 times faster than an F-16 jet...www.newsweek.com
so now, in the last year or so, we keep hearing about all these mysterious asteroids that keep appearing. Trying to add an additional flavor of fear?
It’s really up to God if something like asteroid hit us or not. As you noticed many asteroids passed by us in the past and didn’t hit us that’s because god is protecting us and at the same time he is warning us. He did the dinosaurs because dinosaurs were failure and were not worthy of anything. Dinosaurs were disasters, destructive,….Nothing positive, constructive nor productive about them. All they did tearing each other’s apart. Therefore God created a natural situation to get rid of them and replaced them with us a bit later as humans. So my message to all humans is be good in one to another and take a right direction. Do not disappoint God. So let’s not follow the dinosaur’s steps as you know could lead us to destructions…
Just hit this earth already,we destroyed this planet and are looking for other planets,for what so we can do the same,waste of time smh
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 123