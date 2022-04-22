ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company That 'Misled' New Hire Over Working From Home Policy Sparks Outrage

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Comments / 19

JoJo Smith
3d ago

whatever you sign up for when hired is what you owe them. If they change the rules midgame and you have the paperwork to prove that claim you WILL qualify for unemployment so give your notice and see if they are willing g to make the concessions you want to stay

FTMF
3d ago

Somehow I don't think productivity is anywhere near as they say. You can never convince me productivity does not suffer by working from home. Never. You are making more money in hand than when you went into the office. And now you are trying your best not to lose that extra money by going back to the office. The article's author got the shaft no doubt. But to the others complaining about going back would have to prove it to me. Human nature is to make it easier on oneself. Working from home is a dream situation.

Charles.
2d ago

The entitlement of workers these days is astounding! Get your butt in the office, put in a full day of work then go home. Do this 5 days a week and enjoy your weekends at home. If this is all of a sudden too much for you then good luck living off unemployment

