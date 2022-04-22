Jacques Perrin Dies: ‘Cinema Paradiso’ Actor Was 80

Click here to read the full article.

French actor and filmmaker Jacques Perrin has died at the age of 80. His family confirmed the news to Agence France Presse, no cause of death was given.

The Paris-born performer was known for playing Salvatore ‘Totò’ Di Vita in Giuseppe Tornatore’s Oscar-winning Cinema Paradiso . His career saw him rack up more than 70 feature film credits, with other notable roles including in Costa-Gavras’ Oscar-winning Z , and Girl with a Suitcase opposite Claudia Cardinale.

Perrin was comfortable acting in both French and Italian cinema, and also worked behind the camera, including directing several documentaries, such as 2001’s Winged Migration , about the migratory patterns of birds.

He achieved more than 50 credits as a producer, including the recent family pic The Wolf and the Lion.

“The family has the immense sadness of informing you of the death of filmmaker Jacques Perrin, who died on Thursday, April 21 in Paris. He passed away peacefully,” Perrin’ son, Mathieu Simonet, said in a statement sent to AFP.