PETA Protests Starbucks Surcharge For "Animal Friendly" Milk Substitute

Some would-be Starbucks customers will be offered a free substitute on this Earth Day.

The group PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, will be outside the Downtown West Palm Beach location on Clematis Street with cold brew mochas made with oat milk.

PETA wants the coffee chain to stop charging more for a vegan substitute to cow's milk.

"We've been calling on the CEO to do this. And we're going to keep trying."

Activist Laura Ray says Starbucks in other countries like the UK don't charge more for animal friendly options. An English native...famous vegan and former Beatle is pushing this campaign.

"Sir Paul McCartney...oh yes, he's all for this. He is encouraging Starbucks to drop the surcharge as well."

The giveaway is happening at locations across the country around lunch time.

As for why Clematis is the only location in Florida where this demonstration is happening...

"Because it's a very busy street, as anyone who lives in West Palm Beach knows. Quite a lot of foot traffic."

Ray plans to be at the Starbucks at 11:30 a.m. and expects to stay for about two hours.

PETA says that in addition to being cruel to cows, dairy is an "environmental disaster, with its methane emissions and the destruction of forests for grazing land."

The group says it has collected nearly 150,000 signatures from people who are supporting their call for Starbucks to drop their upcharge.