ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

PETA Protests Starbucks Surcharge For "Animal Friendly" Milk Substitute

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHbKJ_0fGtJoR000
Photo: Getty Images North America

Some would-be Starbucks customers will be offered a free substitute on this Earth Day.

The group PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, will be outside the Downtown West Palm Beach location on Clematis Street with cold brew mochas made with oat milk.

PETA wants the coffee chain to stop charging more for a vegan substitute to cow's milk.

"We've been calling on the CEO to do this. And we're going to keep trying."

Activist Laura Ray says Starbucks in other countries like the UK don't charge more for animal friendly options. An English native...famous vegan and former Beatle is pushing this campaign.

"Sir Paul McCartney...oh yes, he's all for this. He is encouraging Starbucks to drop the surcharge as well."

The giveaway is happening at locations across the country around lunch time.

As for why Clematis is the only location in Florida where this demonstration is happening...

"Because it's a very busy street, as anyone who lives in West Palm Beach knows. Quite a lot of foot traffic."

Ray plans to be at the Starbucks at 11:30 a.m. and expects to stay for about two hours.

PETA says that in addition to being cruel to cows, dairy is an "environmental disaster, with its methane emissions and the destruction of forests for grazing land."

The group says it has collected nearly 150,000 signatures from people who are supporting their call for Starbucks to drop their upcharge.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
West Palm Beach, FL
Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
4K+
Followers
951
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy