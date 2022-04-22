FIRST BANK GETS NAMING RIGHTS AT FAIRGROUNDS

ST. MARYS — A St. Marys manufacturing plant is expecting to add hundreds of new jobs generating millions of dollars in new payroll. Loc Performance Products LLC, which acquired the former Continental manufacturing facility in St. Marys, will be creating 250 new full-time positions at the facility, generating $13 million in new annual payroll while also retaining $21.6 million in existing payroll. This comes after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.715-percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit, according to an announcement Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. This tax credit was one of several economic development proposals reviewed by the agency.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO