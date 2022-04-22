ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

FIRST BANK GETS NAMING RIGHTS AT FAIRGROUNDS

By Jeff Lane
 3 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--New naming rights have been granted to buildings at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. This...

103GBF

Text-to-911 Allows Emergency Texting in These Indiana Counties

Recently, an Indiana dispatcher received praise and recognition for her assistance to law enforcement after maintaining a text conversation with the victim of a captive situation who had texted 911. You Can Text 911?. You read that correctly. The dispatcher was communicating with the victim via text message. In some...
INDIANA STATE
Lima News

St. Marys facility expected to add 250 new jobs

ST. MARYS — A St. Marys manufacturing plant is expecting to add hundreds of new jobs generating millions of dollars in new payroll. Loc Performance Products LLC, which acquired the former Continental manufacturing facility in St. Marys, will be creating 250 new full-time positions at the facility, generating $13 million in new annual payroll while also retaining $21.6 million in existing payroll. This comes after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.715-percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit, according to an announcement Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. This tax credit was one of several economic development proposals reviewed by the agency.
SAINT MARYS, OH

