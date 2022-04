STARKVILLE, Miss. - South Panola scored twice in the top of the 11th and held on for a 6-5 victory over Starkville on Saturday in Game 2 of their first-round MHSAA 6A baseball playoff series. South Panola's win evens the series at 1-1 and forces a deciding Game 3 on Monday at South Panola. ...

