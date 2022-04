MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The body of a man missing since 2000 was identified nearly 22 years later. The remains of Ronald Wayne Jager, of Fruitland Township, were positively identified in April. He went missing in August 2000 after launching his boat from the Whitehall municipal boat launch. His boat was found on the Wisconsin shoreline, 80 miles from launch, but his body wasn’t found.

