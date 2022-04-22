ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Calif. homeowner heard odd noises over the winter but didn't investigate

NHPR
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A rumbling from underneath your house could mean old pipes or troublesome supports. Some...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
NHPR

Encore: Tips and tricks to find your footing outdoors

Whether it's a hike in the woods or a walk down a tree-lined street, research has found that getting out into nature can lead to better health and boost your mood. But there's a learning curve to getting comfortable outside. Here's Gabrielle Horton with an encore presentation from NPR's Life Kit.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy