There is a new sign on I-70 eastbound as you enter Geary County that indicates the county is in the Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area. According to County Commissioner Trish Giordano the sign is the result of many emails and telephone calls stretching out over a year. While the county has been in the Heritage Area for some time, current CVB Advisory Committee Chair Rick Dykstra had pointed out the lack of a sign to Giordano while she was running for a seat on the governing body.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO