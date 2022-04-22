This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 3,581 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 363 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pawnee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pawnee County stands at 517 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tulsa metro area, Pawnee County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Pawnee County, OK 517 85 24,957 4,100 2 Okmulgee County, OK 476 185 24,850 9,664 3 Creek County, OK 468 333 25,517 18,158 4 Rogers County, OK 422 383 27,955 25,387 5 Osage County, OK 353 167 23,067 10,913 6 Wagoner County, OK 351 273 27,873 21,699 7 Tulsa County, OK 335 2,155 26,554 170,681

