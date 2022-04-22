Report Has Shopify Eyeing Fulfillment Provider Deliverr

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s has been the focus of frenzied buyout interest for months, though new intel suggests a group whose offer might be too good to beat. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Acquisition Advances Indian Social CommerceSpense, Cable & Gauge Owner AcquiredNext Taps Hedge Fund for Royal-Approved Maternity Wear DealBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO