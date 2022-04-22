This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 2,997 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 345 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grainger County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grainger County stands at 474 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Knoxville metro area, Grainger County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Grainger County, TN 474 109 29,457 6,779 2 Roane County, TN 440 233 29,835 15,782 3 Anderson County, TN 439 333 29,135 22,077 4 Campbell County, TN 418 166 30,816 12,230 5 Morgan County, TN 398 86 28,653 6,188 6 Union County, TN 389 75 27,979 5,398 7 Loudon County, TN 372 192 28,066 14,485 8 Blount County, TN 336 432 30,448 39,108 9 Knox County, TN 301 1,371 27,948 127,493

