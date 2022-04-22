COVID-19: Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro area consists of just Jefferson County. As of April 19, there were 18,017.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Watertown residents, the 20th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Watertown-Fort Drum metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,331 18,017.2 137 121.4 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 32,230 18,039.3 361 202.1 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 19,447 18,946.4 84 81.8 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 177,087 20,106.7 1,422 161.5 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 216,686 20,196.7 2,172 202.4 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,036 20,681.2 240 190.6 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 260,534 23,052.5 3,191 282.3 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 68,906 23,596.7 973 333.2 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 57,303 23,691.3 596 246.4 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 156,979 24,061.2 1,360 208.5 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,563 25,399.6 230 270.9 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 175,814 26,091.4 1,798 266.8 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,253,141 27,226.5 77,796 403.2

