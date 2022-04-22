This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 5,578 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 226 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Chester County stands at 467 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Chester County, SC 467 151 31,210 10,089 2 Rowan County, NC 406 567 29,465 41,135 3 Gaston County, NC 369 799 30,101 65,195 4 Lancaster County, SC 313 280 27,986 25,060 5 York County, SC 259 670 29,980 77,541 6 Iredell County, NC 258 445 28,034 48,366 7 Cabarrus County, NC 233 470 27,618 55,636 8 Union County, NC 211 479 27,190 61,637 9 Lincoln County, NC 194 158 29,833 24,296 10 Mecklenburg County, NC 148 1,559 26,425 278,602

