ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown police search for SUV spotted at shooting scenes

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Pottstown, Montgomery County are searching for an SUV that was spotted at the scene...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man loaded kids in car, tossed gun in lake after killing armed man: police

A 39-year-old fatally shot an Adams County man outside his home during an argument last week, then threw the gun into the lake at Codorus State Park, court documents said. Hanover resident Nicholas Nazario at first lied about his involvement in the Thursday evening shooting, then told police he killed 42-year-old Michael Deyton out of self defense, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Rafiq Thompson Charged With Shooting, Killing Ex-Girlfriend Tamara Cornelius, Unborn Child In King Of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect was in court Monday for a disturbing crime. Rafiq Thompson is charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her unborn child. Video played in court was hard to watch. It shows a man prosecutors say is Thompson opening fire on a woman, seemingly unprovoked. A magisterial district judge ruled that video and testimony from a county detective amounted to strong enough evidence to send the case to trial. This is our first look at Thompson, the North Philadelphia man Montgomery County prosecutors say shot and killed Tamara Cornelius and her unborn child at a...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
North Warren, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Pottstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police seek man in connection with deadly shooting

READING, Pa. - Reading police are seeking tips on the whereabouts of a man who's wanted in a deadly shooting. They're looking for Deivis Gutiérrez-García in connection with the deadly shooting of Jackson Reyes-Negrón in the 1000 block of Green Street on Feb. 26. If you know...
READING, PA
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suv#Police#Chevrolet#Tahoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road. Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy