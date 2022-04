The Boston Red Sox will try to reverse the result of last week’s series between the teams when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game set that opens Monday night. The Blue Jays won two of three games from the Red Sox at Fenway Park as part of their 4-2 road trip that finished with an 8-7 loss in 10 innings to the Houston Astros on Sunday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO