MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting on a county road in Maple Grove over the weekend. According to Maple Grove police, officers responded at around 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The report was that a driver was shot following a traffic altercation near County Road 30 and Garland Avenue. RELATED: 1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver The victim, later identified as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say they...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO