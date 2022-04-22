ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sam Simmonds in doubt for England's Australia tour

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland number eight Sam Simmonds could miss the summer tour of Australia with a hip and groin injury. The 27-year-old started three of England's Six Nations games this year. Simmonds could also be absent for the Premiership play-offs, with...

www.bbc.com

