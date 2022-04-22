Sam Simmonds in doubt for England's Australia tour

Covid-19 infections have fallen simultaneously in all four UK nations for the first time since the middle of January, figures show.Wales has seen infections drop for the first time in seven weeks, while in Northern Ireland prevalence of the virus has declined to levels last seen before Christmas 2021.England and Scotland have also recorded falls, suggesting the recent surge in infections driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant has peaked.The virus is still circulating at high levels in much of the country, however.Across the UK, 3.8 million people in private households are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO