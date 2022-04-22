I think my mum’s ageing backwards, she looks so great no one can tell which of us is which

A WOMAN has joked she thinks her mum is "ageing backwards" because she looks so young.

Anastasiia took to TikTok to share a video of herself and her mother, writing over the top: "My mum actually ages backwards.

Anastasiia took to TikTok to share a video in which she joked she thinks her mum is ageing backwards Credit: anastasiiarknastia

Viewers were left struggling to figure out which of the pair was the mother Credit: anastasiiarknastia

"I swear I look older in this video."

She captioned the clip "Benjamin Butler" - presumably referring to film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a film starring Brad Pitt which tells the tale of a man who ages backwards.

In the video, Anastasiia was seen wearing a green silk shirt, black high-neck top and checked trench coat.

Meanwhile, her mum opted for a black leather blazer over a black dress, tights and shoes.

And in the comments section, people were confused as to which of the pair was the mother.

"i thought mom is the blond one," one person wrote, while another added: "Wait who is the mom?"

"I got it mixed up," a third commented.

"Giiiirl it took me a minute to find out who was the mama," another person wrote.

"You’re both gorgeous."

And another comment read: "It literally took me a good twenty seconds to figure out which one was the mum."

Others insisted it was the pair's outfits that caused the confusion.

"Tbh, it’s your outfit that makes you look more mature," one person wrote.

"It’s just that she’s dressed younger," another added.

"You are both absolutely gorgeous!"