Art galleries in San Diego

San Diego’s art scene is vibrant and diverse, inclusive and dynamic, as it covers both rich historical heritage, as well as the latest contemporary artists and their ways of expressing their finest art tendencies. The city itself can be understood as an open air museum, since there are tons and tons of street art graffiti and murals everywhere you go. Whatever your cup of art tea might be, you should check the following galleries and venues, whose main focus is contemporary and modern art.

[caption id="attachment_6352" align="alignnone" width="1000"]source: www.breadandsaltsandiego.com/[/caption]is an experimental hub for different art forms strongly connected to the various local communities. It hosts and showcases both local and international artists, and various art events. It also holds an eclectic residency program, and operates as a publishing house. Bread and Salt is a former bakery turned into an art space, which expands over 45,000 square-feet and is located at 1955 Julian Ave San Diego, CA 92113.[caption id="attachment_6347" align="alignnone" width="1000"]Source: https://sparksgallery.com/ - slider-4[/caption]is run and curated by its owner, Sonya Sparks, and it exhibits and sells Contemporary Southern-Californian Art. Putting a focus on surreal and impressionistic artwork, the gallery curates towards emotive works and themes ranging from portraiture and figurative to landscape and conceptual. Located in the Sterling Hardware Building in the Gaslamp Quarter District of downtown San Diego, Sparks Gallery serves as a premier mid-sized event venue for both public and private gatherings.[caption id="attachment_6348" align="alignnone" width="1000"]source: www.sdspace4art.org/our-story[/caption]is an artist-driven collective and community arts space founded in 2009 by Robert Leathers, Cheryl Nickel, and Chris Warr. It is a perfect example of how local artists’ needs are recognized and met. Through a series of talks on what a community and artists themselves actually need, naming the problems (a shortage of affordable work studios and work/live spaces; a lack of venues for emerging artists to showcase work; and a general disconnect between artists and the surrounding community) these meetings generated the guiding principles of Space 4 Art. This unique hub was established in 2008, and is a non-profit organization that not only exhibits artworks from young and emerging artists, but also provides numerous workshops, and organizes a series of educational programs, primarily with schools that serve historically disadvantaged students. Space 4 art is located at 340 16th Street San Diego, CA 92101was established in 2013 by Elsie Arredondo, the gallery owner, and its main focus is on modern art, mainly expressionism. It comprises five different gallery spaces in San Diego, California and virtually with gallery partnersandThe San Diego showroom is located in the historic district of Bankers Hill.

