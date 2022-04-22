ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fGtEpkc00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 2,671 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 322 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in East Feliciana Parish stands at 872 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, East Feliciana Parish ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 872 170 34,350 6,698
2 Iberville Parish, LA 464 153 25,889 8,532
3 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 420 93 26,568 5,887
4 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 348 90 26,632 6,887
5 Livingston Parish, LA 335 463 25,472 35,180
6 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 302 1,341 23,773 105,574
7 West Feliciana Parish, LA 299 46 17,637 2,712
8 Ascension Parish, LA 241 292 27,350 33,142
9 St. Helena Parish, LA 221 23 17,635 1,836

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,147,127 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,515 reported infections for […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 363,861 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,310 reported infections for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy