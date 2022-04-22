ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fGtEo7700 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 1,843 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 200 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 672 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, Harrison County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Harrison County, IA 672 95 24,252 3,430
2 Pottawattamie County, IA 337 315 25,963 24,276
3 Mills County, IA 274 41 22,404 3,351
4 Washington County, NE 213 43 22,509 4,551
5 Douglas County, NE 186 1,032 27,021 149,966
6 Cass County, NE 152 39 23,881 6,138
7 Saunders County, NE 143 30 23,916 5,028
8 Sarpy County, NE 139 248 27,941 49,833

