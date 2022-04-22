Dim Sum House adds event space, cafe to West Philly location

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two additional concepts are joining the West Philadelphia building that Dim Sum House calls home.

Dim Sum House owner Jackson Fu knew he wanted to open an event space as an expansion of the restaurant. About two years after he had initially planned to open it, Xi West is now available for weddings, parties and other celebrations.

“11 West, Shi West. We’re spelling it out as Xi ,” he said, which translates to “west.” “However you want to pronounce it doesn’t matter. Just come by and enjoy yourself.”

While that concept is only open when rented, the cafe at 3939 Chestnut St. will be open daily.

“Little Sun Sum is our cafe,” he said. “We are going to plan on traditional Asian pastries. We are in partnership with La Colombe for coffee and it’s actually the event space’s bar area.”

Pastries include pineapple buns, a type of sponge cake that’s an “easy grab-and-go and very delicious. I grew up on some of those things,” said Fu.

Xi West also shares Dim Sum House’s liquor license and kitchen upstairs.

“Any time we do an event and we have a cocktail party, hors d’oeuvres is very, very easy for us, because who doesn’t like dumplings?” he added.

