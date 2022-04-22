This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 7,836 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 323 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Atascosa County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Atascosa County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, Atascosa County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Atascosa County, TX 473 231 27,769 13,559 2 Comal County, TX 405 547 25,226 34,080 3 Medina County, TX 399 197 20,718 10,221 4 Bandera County, TX 354 77 16,551 3,602 5 Wilson County, TX 326 157 22,750 10,965 6 Bexar County, TX 317 6,112 29,008 558,650 7 Kendall County, TX 279 117 19,516 8,193 8 Guadalupe County, TX 257 398 24,569 38,116

