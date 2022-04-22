COVID-19: How Cases in the Williamsport, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Williamsport, PA metro area consists of just Lycoming County. As of April 19, there were 24,913.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Williamsport residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Williamsport metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Williamsport, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 119,011 20,842.1 2,035 356.4 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,267,588 20,851.5 18,165 298.8 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 57,212 20,892.9 755 275.7 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,355 21,829.5 348 214.9 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 122,501 22,046.8 2,216 398.8 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,126 22,094.6 519 308.9 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 121,212 22,405.2 1,882 347.9 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 526,993 22,603.7 7,806 334.8 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,667 23,420.3 337 401.3 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,707 24,121.2 612 496.9 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,807 24,209.0 360 351.3 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,466 24,511.9 1,591 380.6 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,484 24,913.8 513 448.7 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 209,688 25,034.1 2,956 352.9 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,610 26,020.8 725 545.1 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,350 26,176.3 692 448.9 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,615 26,204.3 514 367.9 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 118,846 26,673.1 1,494 335.3

