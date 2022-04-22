This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 5,786 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 266 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mason County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mason County stands at 600 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Cincinnati metro area, Mason County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Mason County, KY 600 103 28,106 4,821 2 Gallatin County, KY 552 48 25,428 2,213 3 Brown County, OH 408 178 25,603 11,183 4 Ohio County, IN 323 19 24,529 1,444 5 Butler County, OH 303 1,145 24,563 92,921 6 Bracken County, KY 289 24 26,162 2,173 7 Franklin County, IN 285 65 19,145 4,373 8 Dearborn County, IN 283 140 27,163 13,446 9 Clermont County, OH 272 553 25,262 51,337 10 Pendleton County, KY 262 38 23,974 3,481 11 Warren County, OH 258 584 25,478 57,725 12 Hamilton County, OH 253 2,056 23,154 188,020 13 Kenton County, KY 237 391 25,607 42,172 14 Boone County, KY 215 278 28,905 37,315 15 Campbell County, KY 178 164 24,982 23,050

