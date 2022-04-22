ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Are Electric Train Stocks the Next Big Thing?

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The question of going to a predominantly electric train system in the U.S. is not is it possible, it's whether it is economically feasible? In this video clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on April 5 , Fool.com contributor Lou Whiteman discusses the mammoth costs involved to set up an electrified rail infrastructure in the country.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Lou Whiteman: This is electrification coming everywhere, and there's a weird line between, is it possible and is it feasible here with what we're going to talk about. Because what we're dealing with, with a lot of today's battery technology, is a paradox that is hard to solve.

Batteries right now are very heavy. The more thrust you require to either move very heavy trains or to get a plane airborne, the more batteries you need adding those batteries creates a need for more thrust, which therefore creates a need for more batteries, etc., which has been a real bugaboo here and it is why we don't have more electronics. We'll talk about some of the ways it isn't a nonstarter. It's just really hard to do.

Trains, I think are the most obvious one because trains in theory, even more so than cars, we know exactly where they're going. Europe has had some success electrifying its rail basically by putting in wires. You can't do that with airplanes so much, as much as we joked about it. But you can put wires over train tracks.

Unfortunately, that's an easy engineering problem to solve. It's a heck of a cost. We're not just talking about adding the wires everywhere. We're talking about 100 years of infrastructure that isn't set up for wires. Think about how many road bridges go over train tracks.

Think about, especially on the East Coast, you have 120-year-old B&O tunnels going under Baltimore, Maryland. They're not big enough right now to get the latest and greatest train cars through them. The idea of adding just five or six feet to add wires, over 140,000 miles of train track is just a massive cost.

Caltrain and I know it's California, so everything's more expensive. Caltrain electrified 50 miles, it costs them $2 billion dollars. That's $40 million per mile. You apply that to the U.S. rail network, 140,000 miles, that's $5.6 trillion with a "T."

It's California, that's probably a terrible comparison. But say in the rest of the country, it costs 10% of that, that is a $560 billion spend to electrify rail. Quite frankly, that's just not going to happen even if it is feasible.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Next Big Thing#Big Enough#Infrastructure#Aircraft#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Beach Radio

Amazon Will Get Substantially More Expensive For New Jersey Customers

Well doesn't this seem to be the current trend these days and disapprovingly so!. Everything is getting more expensive these days, EVERYTHING!. Just to put it in perspective, a friend of mine who lives in Philadelphia would usually be able to buy 12 eggs for about $3.99. She just recently sent me a photo that this price skyrocketed up to a whopping $9.99 in last week.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy