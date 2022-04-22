This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,625 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 302 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Macon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Macon County stands at 617 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, Macon County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Macon County, TN 617 145 35,943 8,442 2 Dickson County, TN 471 245 30,540 15,877 3 Trousdale County, TN 470 45 44,166 4,228 4 Cannon County, TN 451 63 30,044 4,199 5 Hickman County, TN 446 110 27,660 6,826 6 Robertson County, TN 434 301 31,054 21,534 7 Smith County, TN 432 84 31,663 6,161 8 Sumner County, TN 405 726 29,621 53,161 9 Maury County, TN 382 343 32,297 28,995 10 Wilson County, TN 363 482 31,390 41,643 11 Cheatham County, TN 296 118 27,313 10,906 12 Rutherford County, TN 292 897 31,163 95,710 13 Davidson County, TN 243 1,663 28,023 191,683 14 Williamson County, TN 184 403 28,380 62,052

