COVID-19: How Cases in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wichita Falls, TX metro area consists of Wichita County, Clay County, and Archer County. As of April 19, there were 23,337.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wichita Falls residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wichita Falls metro area, Wichita County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 23,606.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Wichita County, the most of any county in Wichita Falls, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Clay County, there were 19,936.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wichita Falls.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wichita Falls metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wichita Falls, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 74,115 18,755.0 1,439 364.1 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,165 19,370.0 1,322 464.2 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,848 19,912.9 443 444.4 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,427 19,972.4 964 423.8 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 89,981 20,233.4 1,196 268.9 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,100 20,684.8 634 483.9 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 452,166 21,384.7 3,526 166.8 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,932 22,058.8 713 477.6 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 38,389 22,493.2 883 517.4 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,576,867 22,905.8 15,897 230.9 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 62,096 23,139.0 963 358.8 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,461 23,328.7 700 435.9 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 33,139 23,337.5 710 500.0 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 204,245 23,883.4 3,895 455.5 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,749,101 23,892.7 18,685 255.2 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 41,752 24,020.8 521 299.7 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 102,771 24,372.6 2,021 479.3 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 207,545 24,824.1 3,719 444.8 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,586 24,864.3 1,257 476.5 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,724 25,837.0 1,830 427.0 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 69,888 27,085.3 551 213.5 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 676,577 27,411.8 7,835 317.4 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 96,958 30,637.0 1,407 444.6 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 93,390 34,143.0 1,033 377.7 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,956 34,712.6 551 467.0

