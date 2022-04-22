This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 5,758 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 273 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bates County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bates County stands at 580 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Bates County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Bates County, MO 580 95 22,829 3,738 2 Clinton County, MO 576 118 23,468 4,805 3 Caldwell County, MO 431 39 18,665 1,689 4 Ray County, MO 407 93 22,602 5,159 5 Lafayette County, MO 405 132 23,873 7,780 6 Jackson County, MO 363 2,514 30,369 210,154 7 Cass County, MO 306 314 24,321 24,972 8 Linn County, KS 301 29 29,216 2,815 9 Wyandotte County, KS 293 481 28,528 46,885 10 Miami County, KS 284 94 23,470 7,775 11 Leavenworth County, KS 232 186 24,192 19,364 12 Johnson County, KS 206 1,204 24,898 145,781 13 Clay County, MO 150 358 11,282 26,982 14 Platte County, MO 102 101 10,525 10,401

